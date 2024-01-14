Rise in crimes against the person and assault incidents in Kerry last year

Assaults and crimes against the person incidents increased in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

743 crimes against the person incidents were recorded in Kerry in 2023.

This represents a 7% rise on the 2019 figures, when 572 incidents were recorded; however, it’s a year-on-year decrease of just under 3% (2.6%).

141 Assaults causing harm were reported last year, this represents an 11% drop year-on-year, but a 4% rise on the 2019 figure.

Meanwhile, minor assaults dropped by 3% in Kerry on pre covid numbers, and 7.5% year-on-year.

420 incidents were recorded in 2023, down from 454 the year before, and 435 in 2019.