Ring of Kerry should be higher priority for investment

The Ring of Kerry road should be a higher priority for investment due to the revenue it generates for the county.

That's according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who says many parts of the road are not fit for purpose.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District adds the Ring of Kerry needs an enormous amount of road improvements, as well as day to day maintenance such as hedge cutting.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor says these works require a much larger workforce and budget than it currently has.

Cllr Cahill is calling for major investment in the 180km stretch as an investment in the future of tourism in Kerry.