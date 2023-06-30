Ring of Kerry cycle and Kerry Tyrone match among weekend highlights

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle and the Kerry Tyrone match are among the highlights of the weekend.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle officially starts outside the New Street Car Park in Killarney tomorrow morning at 7.30, but some cyclists will be starting earlier.

There’ll be a number of road closures as a result, and people travelling to the Kerry Tyrone match in Croke Park are being asked to be aware of this.

The Ballyduff Vintage Club tractor run, which was postponed last weekend, will take place this Sunday.

Sign in is from 12.30, with the tractor run leaving the Square in Ballyduff at 2pm.

The Ballyheigue Summer Festival kicks off this Sunday.

It’s runs until the following Sunday, and features family entertainment, music, and sport events, with details on Ballyheigue.ie.