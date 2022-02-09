Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle returns in traditional format this year

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in its traditional format this year.

The event will take place on July 2nd.

Last year, the Ring of Kerry organisers held a 170km cycle which saw participants do it at their own pace over different timeframes on a route they chose themselves.

The cycle didn't take place the year previous due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Chair of the organising committee, Tony Daly says the cycling community of Kerry and beyond are thrilled and looking forward taking part.

Cyclists signing up to complete the 170 km cycle, will be raising money for six main beneficiary charities this year and choosing one to fundraise for.

Funds raised to date have contributed towards new hospital extensions, special needs facilities, care for the elderly, suicide prevention, sea and mountain rescue, cancer research, and kidney and end of life support.

The main beneficiary charities this year are Breakthrough Cancer Research, the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ard Chúram Dementia Centre Listowel, Banna Rescue C.R.B.I Unit, Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Home for adults with special needs and Down Syndrome Kerry.