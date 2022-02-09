Advertisement
News

Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle returns in traditional format this year

Feb 9, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle returns in traditional format this year Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle returns in traditional format this year
Share this article

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in its traditional format this year.

The event will take place on July 2nd.

Last year, the Ring of Kerry organisers held a 170km cycle which saw participants do it at their own pace over different timeframes on a route they chose themselves.

Advertisement

The cycle didn't take place the year previous due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Chair of the organising committee, Tony Daly says the cycling community of Kerry and beyond are thrilled and looking forward taking part.

Cyclists signing up to complete the 170 km cycle, will be raising money for six main beneficiary charities this year and choosing one to fundraise for.

Advertisement

Funds raised to date have contributed towards new hospital extensions, special needs facilities, care for the elderly, suicide prevention, sea and mountain rescue, cancer research, and kidney and end of life support.

The main beneficiary charities this year are Breakthrough Cancer Research, the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ard Chúram Dementia Centre Listowel, Banna Rescue C.R.B.I Unit, Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Home for adults with special needs and Down Syndrome Kerry.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus