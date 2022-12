Charities wishing to be a beneficiary of next year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, are being urged to apply.

The 170km cycle tales place each July and next year will mark the 41st event.

Applications to become a main beneficiary are now open to charities.

This year's event raised €1.26 million for 34 charities.

The closing date is December 15th.

Details of how to apply can be found here.