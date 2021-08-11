Advertisement
Review on process that led to opening of Kerry direct provision centre a year overdue

Aug 11, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Review on process that led to opening of Kerry direct provision centre a year overdue
A review on the process that led to the opening of a Kerry direct provision centre is still awaited, a year after its expected completion date.

Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered a review in early June of last year, following the controversy surrounding the opening of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen during the pandemic.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Justice moved asylum seekers to the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen.

Following a COVID outbreak, along with local and political pressure to improve conditions for residents, the centre was closed in September of last year.

Then-Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered a review in early June 2020.

He asked the Secretary General of the Department of Justice and Equality to review the department's actions on direct provision during the early stages of the pandemic.

This includes, in particular, reference to the opening of centres such as the one in Cahersiveen.

The report was expected to be finalised in August and submitted to Minister Helen McEntee for consideration.

Responsibility for direct provision was transferred to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in October.

This department previously said the review was conducted by Department of Justice officials prior to the transfer of functions and the outcome was still awaited.

Radio Kerry has contacted the department for an update.

 

