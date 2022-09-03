Return to higher VAT rate would damage Kerry tourism says Tralee Chamber

A return to the higher VAT rate in the hospitality sector, would seriously damage Kerry's tourism industry.

That's according to Tralee Chamber, which has called on Ministers to retain the nine percent VAT rate in this month's Budget.

The rate was reduced by the Government in 2020 to boost hospitality after the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Mark Sullivan, Manager of Tralee's Rose Hotel and board member of Tralee Chamber, says tourism in Kerry supported 15,700 jobs and generated 592 million Euro in 2019.

He says the retention of the nine percent VAT rate, is essential to keep the industry competitive :