Advertisement
News

Return to higher VAT rate would damage Kerry tourism says Tralee Chamber

Sep 3, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Return to higher VAT rate would damage Kerry tourism says Tralee Chamber Return to higher VAT rate would damage Kerry tourism says Tralee Chamber
Share this article

A return to the higher VAT rate in the hospitality sector, would seriously damage Kerry's tourism industry.

 

That's according to Tralee Chamber, which has called on Ministers to retain the nine percent VAT rate in this month's Budget.

Advertisement

 

The rate was reduced by the Government in 2020 to boost hospitality after the challenges posed by the pandemic.

 

Advertisement

Mark Sullivan, Manager of Tralee's Rose Hotel and board member of Tralee Chamber, says tourism in Kerry supported 15,700 jobs and generated 592 million Euro in 2019.

 

He says the retention of the nine percent VAT rate, is essential to keep the industry competitive :

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus