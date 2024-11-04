Advertisement
News

Rethink Ireland launch fund of over €670,000 to non-profit organisations in Munster

Nov 4, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Rethink Ireland launch fund of over €670,000 to non-profit organisations in Munster
Rob Parkes, donor, Parkes Family; Padraic Vallely, Senior Philanthropy &amp; Development Manager in Business Development and Marketing, Rethink Ireland; Geraldine Duggan, Financial Coordinator, Learning Hub Limerick; Mick Guinee, Chairman and Chief Executive, Ei Electronics; Caroline Madden, Head of Health, Rethink Ireland, and Ralph Parkes, donor, Parkes Family, pictured at The Learning Hub Limerick, during the launch of Rethink Ireland's Impact Fund for Munster.
Share this article

Rethink Ireland are inviting applications for its Impact Fund for Munster, offering over €670,000 to organisations across the region.

The fund will provide cash grants and business support for up to eight non-profit organisations dedicated to sustainable environmental and social development.

Eligible organisations from Kerry are encouraged to apply and the closing date for applications is Friday 13th December.

Advertisement

The Impact Fund for Munster aims to empower organisations driving innovative solutions for a greener, more inclusive Munster.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Garvey's Supervalu Listowel win Supermarket of the Year title at REI Awards
Advertisement
High Court winds up business whose CEO Nathan McDonnell faces charges over Ireland's largest crystal meth seizure
West Kerry man selected to contest general election for Irish Freedom Party
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí agree to meet with Tarbert community after Halloween terror
High Court winds up business whose CEO Nathan McDonnell faces charges over Ireland's largest crystal meth seizure
Black & Tan Doberman Dog missing from the Mastergeeha- Kilcummin area.
Motorsport Ireland President calls on politicians to support renewed bid for Kerry to host WRC round
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus