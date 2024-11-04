Rethink Ireland launch fund of over €670,000 to non-profit organisations in Munster

Rethink Ireland are inviting applications for its Impact Fund for Munster, offering over €670,000 to organisations across the region.

The fund will provide cash grants and business support for up to eight non-profit organisations dedicated to sustainable environmental and social development.

Eligible organisations from Kerry are encouraged to apply and the closing date for applications is Friday 13th December.

The Impact Fund for Munster aims to empower organisations driving innovative solutions for a greener, more inclusive Munster.