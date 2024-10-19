Disability Participation and Awareness Fund open for Kerry non-profits

Non-profits in Kerry are being urged to apply for the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund.

This is the third iteration of the fund and is operated by Rethink Ireland in partnership with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The fund was launched by Minister Anne Rabbitte today (30th September), and will provide €3.5 million in funding to non-profits around the country who are actively increasing participation for people with disabilities in their communities.

This eight-month fund is the third iteration of the fund and partnership between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Rethink Ireland, following successful uptake of the fund by non-profits across the country who are leading innovative projects to support people with disabilities to participate in community life.

Up to 18 projects will be chosen to receive a share of this funding and support package, bringing the number of projects funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth through Rethink Ireland since February 2023 to 58. Including this new fund, DCEDIY has invested €10 million in increasing disability participation and awareness between 2022 and 2024.

Funding will be awarded to innovation-led and change-focused projects that build employment skills and experience, remove barriers for people with disabilities in their communities, or support the overall participation of people with disabilities in local activities, across four key strands: Supporting community, sports and physical participation; Supporting arts and cultural activities; Supporting social enterprises providing employment experience or apprenticeships; and Supporting the participation of neurodiverse children and adults in their local communities.

Rethink Ireland’s venture philanthropy model – a combination of cash grants plus business supports – works to enable growth and drive sustainable impact for organisations in the vibrant social sector.

Non-profits nationwide are urged to apply at rethinkireland.ie.