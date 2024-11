The results of an election poll for the Kerry constituency, commissioned by TG4, will be released this evening.

TG4 commissioned four individual constituency polls by market research company Ipsos B&A ahead of the general election.

The poll asked members of the public which so the 17 candidates contesting the election in Kerry would be getting their number one vote on Friday.

The results will be revealed on Nuacht TG4 at 7pm.