Residential property vacancy rate in Kerry is double national average

The residential vacancy rate in Kerry is more than double the national average.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2023.

The vacancy rate in Kerry is 8.3% , while the national average stands at just under 4% .

According to the report, the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9% in June, down from 0.3 percentage points from last year; the vacancy rate in Kerry stood at twice this figure.

422 new residential address points were added to the Geodirectory database in Kerry in the year to June.

368 residential buildings were under construction in the county in June, an almost 30% (29.5) decrease in year on year construction activity in the county.

Over 1,200 (1207) property transactions were recorded in the year to May, with new builds accounting for over 9% of this figure.

The report shows that 12.5% of the housing stock in Kerry is listed as Holiday homes, (over 2,800 properties).

Meanwhile, Kerry accounted for almost 6% (5.7%) of the states total of derelict residential address points.