Resident in Kerry centre tells HIQA they were attacked by a fellow resident

A resident in a Kerry centre for those with intellectual disabilities told a HIQA inspector they were attacked by a fellow resident.

This is according to the Health Information and Quality Authority’s report, following an unannounced inspection at St. John of God Residential Community Services Tralee. St. John of God Kerry Services - Residential Community Services Tralee consists of two semi-detached houses, two detached houses and an apartment.

The service provider said it’ll carry out a full review into all incidents from 2017 to present.

The unannounced inspection took place in July, when 11 residents were in the centre. In 11 areas examined, the centre was found to be non-compliant in six. The inspector said a resident indicated they had been attacked by another resident of the same house two-to-three months prior to the inspection.

A staff member said they had brought the resident to the gardaí to make a complaint, however, management only became aware of it on the day of the inspection.

The inspector said not all incidents of a safeguarding nature occurring in this centre were being notified to HIQA.

All three residents living in one house raised issues which suggested negative impacts on their safety and their quality of life, the report stated.

However, the houses were observed to be presented in a homely manner and some of the residents spoke positively about living in the centre.

In response, management said more enquiries would be carried out into the attack and measures would be put in place to address inspectors’ concerns across all areas.