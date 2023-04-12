Researchers may have solved unanswered questions about childhood friend of Peig Sayers

A researcher and author believes he may have solved a West Kerry mystery that’s baffled Irish secondary school students and teachers for decades.

As the 150th anniversary of Peig Sayers’ birth is celebrated in West Kerry this month, the question of what happened to her faithful childhood friend Cáit Jim has remained largely unanswered.

Cáit Jim, a central character in the early part of Peig’s story, was last seen on this side of the Atlantic when she departed Dingle for the United States, believed to be around the year 1889 aged 18.

Cork-based author and researcher David Lohan says he and his research colleague, genealogist Martin Curley from Galway, now believe they’re close to solving this mystery.

David Lohan explains what their research has concluded: