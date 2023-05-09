Research shows 10% of Kerry people would work longer for higher State pension

Just one in 10 Kerry workers would work longer for a higher State pension.

One in three, meanwhile, would only work later in life, if they couldn’t afford to retire.

These are findings from research carried out by Lockton People Solutions Ireland, which looked at workers’ reactions to the overhaul of the State pension system.

The State pension age will remain at 66, but from next January, workers will have the option to continue in their job until 70 in return for a higher State Pension of €315 per week, compared with the current rate of €265.30.