A bat which is found in Kerry is playing an important role in detecting changes in Ireland's midge and mosquito populations.

Dr Thomas Curran of South East Technological University is a post-doctoral researcher in molecular ecology.

One of the ways he studies insects is through detecting their DNA in the dung of the lesser horseshoe bat, which is mainly found in just six counties including Kerry.

Advertisement

Dr Curran has identified new species of mosquito through his research.