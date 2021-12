The repurposing of the old Bank of Ireland in Killorglin is a priority for the town’s chamber.

The branch was one of 88 across the country, and three in Kerry, that closed its doors in October, as part of a move towards online transactions.

The building on Market Street, Killorglin has housed a bank for over 100 years.

Chair of Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Shane McElroy says they’re looking at how the facility could be used in the future.