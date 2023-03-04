Reprint of a Civil War in Kerry book by Sinn Féin

A reprint of a book on the Civil War in Kerry is to be launched by Sinn Féin in Tralee this evening.

Tragedies of Kerry by Dorothy Macardle was first published in 1924, a year after the events at Ballyseedy, Countess Bridge, and Bahaghs.

The reprint contains a foreword by former Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Martin Ferris and will be launched by former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Micheál Mac Donncha.

The launch is in Kerins O'Rahilly’s GAA Club, Tralee this evening (Saturday) at 7.30 and is open to the public.

Sinn Féin will also launch a commemorative booklet marking the centenary of the Ballyseedy Massacre, and there’ll be an exhibition from the revolutionary period 1916 to 1923.