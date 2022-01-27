Reports on Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West bypasses to be published next month

Reports on exact routes for bypasses around Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West will be published next month (February).

The bypasses aim to relieve congestion for motorists travelling on the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road.

The next phases, design and environmental evaluation, are expected to take two years to complete, and will see property owners along the routes being contacted.

Both the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme and N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme are expected to relieve congestion by bypassing the two towns, improving journey times and road safety.

Preferred route corridors for the two bypasses were published in November.

The next phase involves design and environmental evaluation; it’s estimated this will take 24 months.

Exact routes for the bypasses are now being identified within the 400m wide preferred route corridors.

Limerick City and County Council is planning to publish these reports in February, according to an update given to Fine Gael deputy and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin.

It’s currently hoped to start the various statutory approval processes for the road schemes in late-2023/early-2024.

During these next phases, the project team will make contact with property owners directly affected by the schemes.