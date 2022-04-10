Advertisement
News

Reports of 400 potential extra deaths since 2015 at UHK due to delays

Apr 10, 2022 14:04 By radiokerrynews
Reports of 400 potential extra deaths since 2015 at UHK due to delays Reports of 400 potential extra deaths since 2015 at UHK due to delays
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry may have experienced over 400 extra deaths since 2015 because of delays in emergency care.

That’s according to figures in the Irish Mail on Sunday, which is basing the death rate on a recent study by the Emergency Medicine Journal.

The study found that there is one extra death for every 82 patients delayed between six and eight hours, and one extra death for every 72 patients delated between eight and 12 hours.

Advertisement

The paper reports that UHK has had almost 20,000 patients delated between 12-36 hours since 2015, meaning it has potentially experienced 414 extra deaths due to these delays.

The hospitals with the highest potential death rates are reportedly in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Limerick.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus