Reports of 400 potential extra deaths since 2015 at UHK due to delays

University Hospital Kerry may have experienced over 400 extra deaths since 2015 because of delays in emergency care.

That’s according to figures in the Irish Mail on Sunday, which is basing the death rate on a recent study by the Emergency Medicine Journal.

The study found that there is one extra death for every 82 patients delayed between six and eight hours, and one extra death for every 72 patients delated between eight and 12 hours.

The paper reports that UHK has had almost 20,000 patients delated between 12-36 hours since 2015, meaning it has potentially experienced 414 extra deaths due to these delays.

The hospitals with the highest potential death rates are reportedly in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Limerick.