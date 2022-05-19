Reported sightings of UFOs in Kerry were inconclusive

UFO sightings reported off the Kerry coast were deemed to be inconclusive.

That’s according to the Irish Aviation Authority who conducted an investigation into the matter.

Over three years ago air pilots, who were flying over Kerry, reported sightings of bright lights and unidentified aircrafts travelling towards Shannon Airport at a high speed.

A spokesperson for the IAA told Radio Kerry News that given the lack of further reported sightings or recorded material, there was no definitive conclusion.

They added that there's been no further updates since the issue was dealt with back in 2018.