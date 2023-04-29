Advertisement
Report notes residents of South Kerry community hospital enjoy good quality of life

Apr 29, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Report notes residents of South Kerry community hospital enjoy good quality of life
Residents of a South Kerry community hospital have been found to enjoy a good quality of life.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Cahersiveen Community Hospital on February 1st.

The inspector found the centre was compliant across 17 areas of the Health Act 2007 and it was found to be substantially compliant in one area, fire precautions.

A full compartment fire drill hadn’t been carried out in two areas, while personal emergency evacuation plans for some residents required review; a compliance plan has been put in place to address these.

The inspector noted the centre was very clean and well maintained, residents’ rights were upheld and staff were kind and caring.

