Report finds average price of home in Kerry has risen by over €25,000 in a year

House hunters in Kerry are paying more for a home, despite a fall in transactions over the last year.

That’s according to Geowox’s housing market report, which shows nationally, the price of a home has risen by 28-thousand euro year-on-year.

The data shows that the average price of a home in Kerry in the second quarter of 2023 is €240,000, up from €215,00 on the same period last year.

The figures show, that the price of a new home in the county is €341,000; while new houses in Dublin are the most expensive nationally (€507,000), and Leitrim has the most affordable new homes (€227,000).