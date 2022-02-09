Rents in Kerry up over 14% in past year

Rents in Kerry are up over 14% in the past year, according to the latest Daft Rental Report.

It shows the average rent in the county in the final quarter of 2021 was €1,083, up 94% from its lowest point.

Rents across all of Munster rose 10.2% over the last year, reflecting very low availability - just 139 homes were available to rent on February 1st, the lowest on record.

The report also shows that in Kerry, rents are much higher than mortgages for same sized properties.

This Daft Rental Report show rents for a one-bed apartment in Kerry are up 13% to €727, while rents for two-bed houses have risen 11.4% to an average of €830.

The cost of renting a three-bedroom house is on average €958 in Kerry, up 13.1%; for four-beds, prices are up 13% to €1,093; while five-bed rents have risen 41% to €1,495.

For one-bed apartments and two-bed houses, rents are more than 100% higher than the cost of a mortgage.

For three-bed houses rents are 65% higher on average than a mortgage; for a four-beds, rents are 2% higher, while for a five-bed house, rents are 32.5% more than a mortgage would be on a similar house.