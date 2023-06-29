Rents in Kerry are up over 10% in past year

Rents in Kerry are up over 10% in the past year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Its latest Rent Index shows that during the fourth quarter, the standardised average rent in Kerry was over €1,000.

The standardised average rent in Kerry stood at €1,057.66 in the fourth quarter of last year.

That’s a rise of 10.7%, compared to the same time the previous year; in quarter four of 2021 rent in Kerry stood at €955.10.

The RTB figures show the standardised average rent in new tenancies in the third quarter of last year was €1,036.72.

There was a 2% increased between both quarters last year.

Figures from the RTB show the average rent in the Killarney area at the end of last year stood at over €1,200 (1,208.94), while it was €1,078 in Tralee, €927 in Kenmare and €833 in Listowel in the fourth quarter of last year.

There are no figures available for Castleisland or Corca Dhuibhne as rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.