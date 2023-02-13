Renewed calls for legislation on e-scooters after teenagers cause havoc in Listowel supermarket

There are renewed calls for legislation on e-scooters after two teenagers caused havoc in a Listowel supermarket yesterday.

Two teenage girls drove their e-scooters in and out of the supermarket at speed yesterday afternoon, at times driving through groups of customers.

One man, who was in the shop at the time of the incident yesterday, spoke to Jerry O’Sullivan on this morning’s Kerry Today.

Advertisement

He says the teenagers almost knocked over a frail, elderly man, and shouted abuse at staff members who tried to get them to stop driving around.

Fianna Fáil councillor in Tralee, Johnnie Wall, says the government needs to get moving on legislation for e-scooters, because the gardaí are currently powerless to deal with them.

Advertisement

Another listener, Maggie Mangan, told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today about an incident she had with an e-scooter in Abbeyfeale.