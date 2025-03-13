There are renewed calls for dog owners to be responsible for their animals after another sheep kill in Kerry.

16 of Dan O’Donoghue’s flock were killed in an overnight dog attack in Knocknahoe, about five miles outside Killarney.

Mr O’Donoghue also had 15 sheep killed in a similar dog attack in January 2024.

Independent councillor in the Kenmare Municipal District, Dan McCarthy, is a sheep farmer himself.

He says sheep farmers are the people who pay the price for dog owners not keeping their animals secured overnight.