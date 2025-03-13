Advertisement
News

Renewed calls for dog owners to be responsible after latest sheep kill in Kerry

Mar 13, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Renewed calls for dog owners to be responsible after latest sheep kill in Kerry
Share this article

There are renewed calls for dog owners to be responsible for their animals after another sheep kill in Kerry.

16 of Dan O’Donoghue’s flock were killed in an overnight dog attack in Knocknahoe, about five miles outside Killarney.

Mr O’Donoghue also had 15 sheep killed in a similar dog attack in January 2024.

Advertisement

Independent councillor in the Kenmare Municipal District, Dan McCarthy, is a sheep farmer himself.

He says sheep farmers are the people who pay the price for dog owners not keeping their animals secured overnight.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland says transition has been very smooth
Advertisement
Man in his 50s jailed for six years for scalpel attack on South Kerry teenager
Woman dies following crash in North Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kennedy Settles For Second Behind Blackmore
CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland says transition has been very smooth
Man in his 50s jailed for six years for scalpel attack on South Kerry teenager
Europa League Round 16
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus