Advertisement
News

16 sheep killed in overnight dog attack in Killarney

Mar 13, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
16 sheep killed in overnight dog attack in Killarney
Share this article

A Killarney sheep farmer has described his devastation after 16 of his flock were killed in an overnight dog attack.

The animals were owned by Dan O'Donoghue of Knocknahoe, which is about five miles outside Killarney.

This is the second time in 18 months that Mr O'Donoghue has lost animals to a dog attack.

Advertisement

Mr O'Donoghue told Radio Kerry he discovered the gruesome scene at about 7am this morning, when he came across two dogs mauling one of his ewes.

He described the unfolding scene as being like a massacre, and said he was shocked and devastated to find 16 of his flock had been killed.

Gardaí were called and confirmed to Radio Kerry that they are  investigating.

Advertisement

One of the dogs was described as a large, black Labrador-type dog, while the second was a small, brown dog.

In January of last year, Mr O'Donoghue lost 15 of his flock to a similar dog attack.

He's appealing to Kerry's dog owners to make sure they keep their pets under control, particularly at night and especially now, during lambing season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman dies following crash in North Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry TD says possible visit of US vice president could result in infrastructure upgrades
Radio Kerry signs new 10-year broadcasting licence with Coimisiún na Meán
Advertisement

Recommended

Europa League Round 16
The Players Championship Underway at TPC Sawgrass
O'Rourke Sisters In Action At World Championships
Murray And O'Mahoney Bow Out From The Bench As Crowley Starts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus