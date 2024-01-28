Advertisement
Renard Pier allocated almost €1.9 million for structural works

Jan 28, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Renard Pier allocated almost €1.9 million for structural works
Renard Pier has been allocated almost €1.9 million in funding for structural works.

The funding has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, as part of a €55 million allocation nationally.

164 marine infrastructure projects will benefit under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme.

Almost €1.9 million will go towards structural repair works for Renard Pier, which has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says this funding should set the springboard from where Renard Pier can become a major cog in the supply of fish products in Kerry and beyond.

