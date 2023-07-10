Advertisement
Removal of 19-metre whale from Ballinskelligs expected to be difficult

Jul 10, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Removal of 19-metre whale from Ballinskelligs expected to be difficult
A Fin Whale -2nd largest mammal in the world - was sadly washed up at Baile Uí Chuill Strand, Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry. Beside the whale is Frances O'Hare, on holiday in Baile Uí Chuill. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ISSUED 08/07/2023
Kerry County Council is looking at all options for the removal of the body of a 19-metre fin whale which washed up at Ballinskelligs.

It’s believed the fin whale died at sea up to three weeks ago, before washing up at Baile Uí Chuill Strand over the weekend.

The fin whale is the second-largest species of mammal in the world, behind only the blue whale.

The council says it will be making a decision in the next couple of hours as to how it will remove the whale, bearing in mind environmental considerations.

Stephanie Levesque, Strandings Officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, says the size of the animal and the location will make its removal difficult.

