Remains found in Mallow last Friday, which were undiscovered in a derelict house for over 20 years, has been identified as a Kerry man.

Timothy O’Sullivan was from South Kerry and had lived in the UK for a number of years before later moving to Mallow.

It’s understood medical and dental records were used to help identify the man, who is originally from Cahersiveen.

It’s believed Mr O’Sullivan was in his late 50s or early 60s when he died.