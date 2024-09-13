Relics of St Bernadette in Tralee today at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church

The relics of St Bernadette have arrived at have arrived at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church in Tralee, and will be venerated at a number of ceremonies.

According to the Catholic faith, the Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in 1858 on 18 occasions.

Bernadette died in 1879 and was later canonized in 1933.

Her relics are on pilgrimage in Ireland for the very first time, visiting every diocese in the country until November 5th.

Events at Our Lady and St Brendan's today include Mass at 6.30pm, while rosary and veneration will take place at half eight this evening.

There will also be Stations of of the Cross at 3pm.

Ceremonies to mark the presence of St Bernadette's relics tomorrow include Masses at 9.30am, noon and 6.30pm.

There will be a torchlight procession and veneration of the relics to conclude events at 9 o'clock tomorrow night.