Advertisement
News

Relics of St Bernadette in Tralee today at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church

Sep 13, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Relics of St Bernadette in Tralee today at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church
Share this article

The relics of St Bernadette have arrived at have arrived at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church in Tralee, and will be venerated at a number of ceremonies.

According to the Catholic faith, the Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in 1858 on 18 occasions.

Bernadette died in 1879 and was later canonized in 1933.

Advertisement

Her relics are on pilgrimage in Ireland for the very first time, visiting every diocese in the country until November 5th.

Events at Our Lady and St Brendan's today include Mass at 6.30pm, while rosary and veneration will take place at half eight this evening.

There will also be Stations of of the Cross at 3pm.

Advertisement

Ceremonies to mark the presence of St Bernadette's relics tomorrow include Masses at 9.30am, noon and 6.30pm.

There will be a torchlight procession and veneration of the relics to conclude events at 9 o'clock tomorrow night.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report finds removal of short-term rental offerings would cost Kerry economy over €72m annually
Advertisement
First homes in Black Valley now connected to high-speed fibre broadband
Carrauntoohil climber airlifted to University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

KDL Weekend Preview
Lynch to compete in All Ireland Handball Masters Singles this weekend
Pitch n Putt Preview
Carrauntoohil climber airlifted to University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus