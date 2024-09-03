Advertisement
News

Relics of St Bernadette to visit Tralee next week

Sep 3, 2024 12:43 By radiokerrynews
Relics of St Bernadette to visit Tralee next week
Share this article

The relics of St Bernadette will be venerated in Tralee next week.

The St Bernadette Relic Pilgrimage will be visit every diocese in Ireland for the first time this September and October.

The pilgrimage began this morning with a ceremony at the grotto in Lourdes, France, at which the relics of Saint Bernadette were entrusted to the Diocese of Elphin which will bring them to Ireland.

Advertisement

Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church in Tralee will be the only stop in the Kerry Diocese.

There will be a two day programme of veneration next Friday, the 13th September and Saturday, the 14th September.

Click here for the official relic pilgrimage website.

Advertisement

Roman Catholics believe the veneration of relics and pilgrimages greatly strengthens their faith.

 

FRIDAY PROGRAMME:

Advertisement

12 noon: Relics arrive and Veneration begins

3.00pm: Stations of the Cross

6.30pm: Mass

Advertisement

8.30pm: Rosary and Veneration concludes.

 

SATURDAY PROGRAMME:

Advertisement

9.30am: Parish Mass

12 noon: Mass for the sick with Sacrament of Anointing

4.00pm: Rosary

6.30pm: Vigil Mass

9.00pm: Torchlight procession and Veneration concludes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Development opportunities for Fels Point site to be examined in Tralee MD local plan process
Advertisement
Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition
Tralee councillor urging supermarkets to accommodate home delivery customers with Deposit Re-Turn Scheme recycling
Advertisement

Recommended

Considine called up to Ireland squad
Tralee councillor urging supermarkets to accommodate home delivery customers with Deposit Re-Turn Scheme recycling
Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition
Killarney National Park team thrilled to find rare plant last seen in 1896
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus