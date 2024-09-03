Relics of St Bernadette to visit Tralee next week

The relics of St Bernadette will be venerated in Tralee next week.

The St Bernadette Relic Pilgrimage will be visit every diocese in Ireland for the first time this September and October.

The pilgrimage began this morning with a ceremony at the grotto in Lourdes, France, at which the relics of Saint Bernadette were entrusted to the Diocese of Elphin which will bring them to Ireland.

Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church in Tralee will be the only stop in the Kerry Diocese.

There will be a two day programme of veneration next Friday, the 13th September and Saturday, the 14th September.

Click here for the official relic pilgrimage website.

Roman Catholics believe the veneration of relics and pilgrimages greatly strengthens their faith.

FRIDAY PROGRAMME:

12 noon: Relics arrive and Veneration begins

3.00pm: Stations of the Cross

6.30pm: Mass

8.30pm: Rosary and Veneration concludes.

SATURDAY PROGRAMME:

9.30am: Parish Mass

12 noon: Mass for the sick with Sacrament of Anointing

4.00pm: Rosary

6.30pm: Vigil Mass

9.00pm: Torchlight procession and Veneration concludes.