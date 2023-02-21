Registration for Ring of Kerry cycle to open on March 1st

Online registration for this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will open on March 1st.

The annual 175km cycle has raised over €17 million since it first took place in 1982.

Last year’s event raised over €900,000 for 34 Irish charities and voluntary organisations, after a two-year break during intermittent COVID restrictions.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Committee has announced that this year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 1st.

The beneficiary charities for this year’s cycle include Comfort for Chemo, Kerry Mountain Rescue and Saoirse Foundation/Bumbleance.

The main beneficiary charities chosen this year include;

• Breakthrough Cancer Research

• Comfort for Chemo

• Kerry Mountain Rescue

• National Breast Cancer Research

• Valentia Hospital

• Irish Community Air Ambulance

and other local and important charities include;

• Killarney Water Rescue

• South West Counselling

• Recovery Haven

• Saoirse Foundation/Bumbelance

• Cliona’s Foundation

• AK Inspired (Muscular Dystrophy)