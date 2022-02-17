Advertisement
Red wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm Eunice

Feb 17, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
A status red wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry ahead of Storm Eunice tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has issued a status orange snow warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon.

An orange wind alert will also come into effect tomorrow for 14 counties, including Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Tipperary.

The rest of the country will come under a yellow wind, snow and rain warning.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Joanna Donnelly, says the storm will bring gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour in the South West:

