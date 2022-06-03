Advertisement
Recovery operation underway after body found during Carrantoohil search for missing man

Jun 3, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A recovery operation is underway after a body was found during the search for a man who was missing on Carrantoohil.

The search, which began at half past four yesterday morning, has been stood down.

The alarm was raised that a man was missing, after 61-year-old John Dunne, who’s from Thurles Co Tipperary, failed to return to his accommodation on Wednesday night.

Mr Dunne was an experienced climber and set off to climb Carrantoohil earlier that day.

He’d phoned the B&B that he was planning to stay at, to tell them he’d be the Lisleibane car park in an hour.

He failed to turn up and the alarm was raised later that night; the search got underway at half past four yesterday morning.

The search resumed this morning involving Kerry Mountain Rescue, along with a drone team, search dogs and the Iveragh Coast Guard; a body was found a short time later.

The recovery operation is continuing this afternoon.

 

