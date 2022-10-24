Advertisement
Record number of entrepreneurs in New Frontiers programme in Kerry and Cork

Oct 24, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Record number of entrepreneurs in New Frontiers programme in Kerry and Cork
MTU New Frontiers 2022. Photo: Darragh Kane
A record number of entrepreneurs are setting up businesses with export potential in Kerry and Cork through the New Frontiers programme.

The Enterprise Ireland six-month programme is for early-stage entrepreneurs, and this autumn 26 people are currently taking part in it.

They’re provided with expert mentoring and training, cash funding, and resources from the Tom Crean Business Centre, Tralee, as well the Rubicon Centre in Cork, and the Technology Gateways at Munster Technological University.

Over the past decade, more than 500 entrepreneurs have used MTU to successfully launch their businesses.

More information on the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers 2023 programme is available at  creancentre.com  or rubiconcentre.ie

 

