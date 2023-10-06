Advertisement
Record breaking number of events for Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest

Oct 6, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Record breaking number of events for Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest
The Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest launch
A record breaking number of events will run during this years’ Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest.

It takes place from tomorrow until October 14th, with the aim to promote mental health and wellbeing in Kerry through fun, informative, and interactive events.

There are 120 events throughout the county to choose from during Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest.

On Saturday, there’ll be a CPR and defibrillator workshop in Laune Rangers GAA Club, Killorglin.

On Sunday, there’ll be team building games and a hike starting at Muckross House, Killarney.

Kerry Mental Health Association’s first Human Chain Mountain Challenge Walk will also take place this Sunday morning on Strickeen Mountain in the Gap of Dunloe.

A session on coping with miscarriage, difficult fertility journeys, and baby loss support will be held in the Brehon Hotel, Killarney on October 10th.

South Kerry Rural Men's Group will meet at Rossbeigh beach for a walk, followed by lunch and a guest speaker on October 12th.

NEWKD is hosting a united against racism park walk in Tralee Town Park on October 14th.

Visit kerrymentalhealthandwellbeingfest.com for a full list of events.

 

