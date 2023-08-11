Recent wet weather resulted in boost for indoor Kerry tourist attractions

Recent wet weather has resulted in a boost for indoor tourist attractions in Kerry.

July was the wettest on record, according to the weather summary for last month.

25 millimetres of rain fell in Kerry on July 6th – the wettest day in the county last month.

Operators of tourist attractions in Kerry say the recent poor weather has meant more people are availing of the indoor attractions in the county in recent weeks.

Kevin Flannery from Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle says the numbers attending the aquarium have increased compared to last year: