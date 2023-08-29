Rath Cemetery murder accused further remanded in custody

A man accused of murdering a man in a Tralee graveyard has been remanded in custody.

28-year-old Michael Dooley of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, appeared before Tralee District Court via video link.

He’s the fifth person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5th last year.

Tralee District Court was told the book of evidence is not ready yet in relation to Mr Dooley.

He was remanded in custody at Cork Prison to appear before Tralee District Court again on September 6th, via video link.