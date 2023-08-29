Advertisement
News

Rath Cemetery murder accused further remanded in custody

Aug 29, 2023 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Rath Cemetery murder accused further remanded in custody Rath Cemetery murder accused further remanded in custody
Share this article

A man accused of murdering a man in a Tralee graveyard has been remanded in custody.

28-year-old Michael Dooley of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, appeared before Tralee District Court via video link.

He’s the fifth person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5th last year.

Advertisement

Tralee District Court was told the book of evidence is not ready yet in relation to Mr Dooley.

He was remanded in custody at Cork Prison to appear before Tralee District Court again on September 6th, via video link.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus