Range of measures unveiled to improve traffic in Killarney this summer

Kerry County Council plans to implement a range of measures to improve traffic in Killarney during the upcoming peak summer period.

Councillor John O'Donoghue raised the issue at this week's Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Traffic frequently ground to a halt in the town last summer, causing frustration for residents, local businesses, and visitors alike.

For this summer, council officials have now detailed several short- and long-term measures to tackle the problem.

Councillor John O'Donoghue said that while having so many people visit your town is a good problem to have, measures must be adopted to prevent the town from descending into gridlock.

He said he now receives more complaints about traffic in the town than about housing.

Included in the plans outlined by council management are short-term initiatives such as pausing all non-emergency roadworks during the peak tourist season, installing extra signage, as well as introducing additional 15-minute set-down parking spaces and improved bus stop facilities.

A smart bus service will also be piloted in the town, allowing passengers to book the service when they need it and helping to avoid unnecessary congestion.

The council will also offer real-time verification of valid Blue Badges so that these parking spaces are only used by those who need them.

Road layouts will be modified to improve traffic flow.

Management also says additional parking facilities are being sought for the summer months.

Longer-term plans include upgrading active travel infrastructure, including improvements on Park Road and the Flesk Cycleway.

Council officials also said that road projects, such as linking New Street to High Street and expanding Boithirín na Gabhann, should result in better traffic distribution.

They also estimated that connecting Park Road to the N22 Killarney Bypass should reduce traffic in the town centre by 1,700–5,500 vehicles per day.

Councillor John O'Donoghue replied that the longer-term measures would not bear fruit in 2025 or 2026.

He said all plans are welcome but that more needs to be done in the short term.

Councillor O'Donoghue said that, with the exception of the pilot bus request service, he didn’t think the measures would improve traffic flow.

He once again called for a town bike rental scheme connected to car parks on the outskirts of the town.