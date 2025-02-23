O'Donoghue: Home care professionals largely unable to get mortgages

Professional home care workers are largely unable to get mortgage approval because of the precarious nature of their employment.

That’s according to Councillor John O'Donoghue who raised the matter at the recent full Kerry County Council meeting.

He proposed they write to the new Minister for Health asking for a review of professional home care workers’ working conditions.

He believes improvements need to be made, in particular a need for a guaranteed wage.

Cllr O'Donoghue said professional careers do not get paid when their clients go into hospital, which often happens at short notice

Councillor Fionnán Firzgerald seconded the motion, adding that home care workers save the state a fortune by letting people live at home for a long as possible.