Cllr O'Donoghue: Important not to give up on rough sleepers in Kerry

The recent cold snap has once again highlighted the need to get as many homeless people in Killarney as possible to engage with support services.

That's according to Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O'Donoghue.

At the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, he called for an update on the number of homeless people sleeping rough in Killarney town.

Advertisement

He also requested the details of the efforts made by homeless services to bring this group of homeless people into the system.

Kerry County Council management replied to his motion, claiming there are a number of complex reasons for homelessness in Killarney, not just the lack of accommodation.

They told Cllr. O'Donoghue the provision of homeless services continues to be challenging, with many underlying causes and considerations that require a holistic interagency approach.

Advertisement

As of 6th January 2025, the Homeless information Centre was not aware of any rough sleepers in Killarney.

The council says a rough sleeper was identified the previous weekend and placed in emergency accommodation.

Kerry County Council, the National Parks & Wildlife Service, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, the Office of Public Works and a number of voluntary organisations including St. Vincent de Paul can contact the on-call Homeless Official if they identify a rough sleeper anywhere in the county.

Advertisement

The on-call official will immediately contact the individual and assess their needs with a view to providing emergency accommodation if required.

Cllr. O'Donoghue said he is personally aware of rough sleepers in Killarney, but understood it can be difficult to get them to engage with services.

He stressed how important it is not to give up on trying to help anyone who needs support.