Range of events taking place throughout Kerry for National Bike Week

A range of events will take place throughout Kerry for National Bike Week.

The National Transport Authority (NTA), Kerry County Council and Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership have organised the activities; they'll run from tomorrow until Sunday week (May 21st).

Families, schools and members of the community are urged to take part.

Advertisement

Among the events organised are a film screening of Together We Cycle which investigates the events that led to the revival of the Dutch cycling culture; there'll also be a cycle on the Tralee to Fenit and North Kerry greenways.

A family 5km or 10km Cycle Your Greenway event take place on Saturday May 20th on the Tralee to Fenit Greenway; participants should gather at KDL/Mounthawk Park (V92 A3E7) from 6:30pm, departing at 7pm.

The Listowel to Abbeyfeale Greenway 5km/10km family cycle is on Sunday May 21st with participants gathering at Listowel Community Centre from 10:30am, departing at 11am.

Advertisement

Throughout the week, Kerry Library will host bike-related initiatives for people of all ages.

Bike Week is an annual celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling with hundreds of events taking place across the country, including family events, heritage cycles, maintenance workshops, and learn-to-cycle events.

Further details can be found on www.bikeweek.ie