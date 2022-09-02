Advertisement
Rain warning issued for Kerry

Sep 2, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Rain warning issued for Kerry
Kerry will be under a weather warning this weekend.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for the entire country.

It runs from Saturday night until midday on Sunday.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rainfall over the weekend which may cause disruption.

While at the same time and national advisory remains in place from 7pm tonight for the entire country.

That runs until 7pm on Monday with Met Eireann expecting disruptive wet and windy conditions.

70,000 people are heading to Electric Picnic over the weekend with many camping in Stradbally with the advice to bring wet gear and expect some mucky conditions.

