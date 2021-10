Warnings for heavy rain have been issued for 10 counties.

The status yellow alerts cover Kerry, Cork, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

They come into effect in the early hours of tomorrow morning and will stay in place until Thursday morning.

Met Eireann says there's a risk of localised flooding in the affected counties.

