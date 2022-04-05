Radio Kerry to support major Ukraine funding initiative

Radio Kerry is supporting Ireland for Ukraine, a major funding initiative which has been launched today.

A group of Irish media organisations, including the Irish Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, RTÉ and TG4, have joined together to raise funds for those affected by the Russian invasion.

The initiative will feature across local and national radio, television, print and online media.

50% of all funds raised will be distributed to the Irish Red Cross, Concern Unicef and Trocaire.

The other 50% will be pooled into a fund for grant aid applications available to Irish organisations and local groups assisting the anticipated 200,000 incoming refugees.

