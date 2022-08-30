Radio Kerry receives five IMRO Radio Award nominations

Radio Kerry has received five IMRO Radio Award nominations.

The awards mark the best in Irish radio broadcasting and recognize those who have made contributions over the year.

The Saturday Supplement, with Joe McGill, has been shortlisted in two categories; the Magazine Programme and the Specialist Speech programme category.

The Magazine Programme entry involved women from the NEWKD Moving On project and the Specialist Speech entry was from Radio Kerry's Speak Up series and was produced and co hosted by participants from Kerry Social Farming.

Ian O’Connell is among the nominees for Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year for his weekly show Stand Out.

Caint Chiarraí le Amy Ni Riada has been nominated in the Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge category.

The Music Tree, hosted by JJ O’Shea, is nominated for Specialist Music programme.

The awards ceremony will take place in Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny on October 7th.