Radio Kerry receives 11 nominations for IMRO Radio Awards

Radio Kerry has received 11 nominations for this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.

The awards mark the very best in Irish radio broadcasting, recognising those who have made contributions over the past year.

In the Specialist Music Programme, JJ O Shea’s The Music Tree has been nominated; JJ is also shortlisted for Specialist Music Broadcaster.

Radio Kerry News has been nominated in the News Story category for coverage of Fr Sean Sheehy’s controversial comments on gay people.

Weekend Sports in up for an award in the Sports Programme Local / Regional category.

Tim Moynihan is in the running for the Sports Broadcaster of the Year Local / Regional award.

In the Short Feature category, Radio Kerry has been nominated three times; for Dear Kerry, a series by the students of the Radio Kerry / Kerry College Digital Journalism, Podcasting & Radio course, run by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick.

Heritage Hunters, a series with Kerry County Museum is also up for a Short Feature award, as is The day the box was seen by Jackie Browne, a feature by David Nelligan, who is also nominated for the Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year award.

Stand out with Ian O’Connell is shortlisted in the Specialist Speech Programme category.

In the Digital and Social Innovation category, Sam Maguire returns to Kerry is nominated.

The winners of the IMRO Radio Awards 2023 will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny on October 6th.