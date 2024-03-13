Radio Kerry poll finds almost four in ten believe planning regulations are too strict

Almost four in ten respondents to a Radio Kerry poll believe planning regulations are too strict.

Seventy-two per cent of those who took part in the Kerry Thinks survey believe more needs to be done to protect the Irish language and Gaeltacht areas.

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said they were optimistic for this year.

Advertisement

These are among the findings being discussed in a special Kerry Today show broadcast from the Dingle Skellig Hotel at 9 o'clock this morning.

Almost 600 took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website.

When asked about planning regulations in Kerry, almost four in ten (39%) respondents said they were too strict, a similar number – 38% - said they were poor, 15% said they were adequate to protect the environment while 9% said planning regulations were good.

Advertisement

Seventy-two per cent of people who took part in the poll believe more needs to be done to protect the Irish language and Gaeltacht areas – 11% disagreed, while 17% of respondents said they weren’t interested.

Over half (55%) said they were optimistic for this year, more than a quarter (26%) said they weren’t, while almost one-fifth (18%) said they didn’t know.

Almost half of respondents described health services available in Kerry as poor (46%), over a third (36%) say they’re adequate and under a fifth (18%) believe they’re good or very good.

Advertisement

Nearly two-thirds (65%) who responded to whether they believed there are adequate work and employment opportunities in the county said there weren’t, almost a quarter (24%) of respondents said there are adequate opportunities in these areas, while 11% said they didn’t know.