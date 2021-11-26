Radio Kerry listeners invited to nominate local heroes

Radio Kerry listeners are invited to nominate their local heroes.

The Kerry Heroes Awards 2021, which are sponsored by Fexco, will honour those who’ve made a special contribution to help those in their communities.

Radio Kerry and Fexco are asking listeners to explain in no more than 500 words why they think someone they know should be honoured.

Advertisement

The eight recipients will be named during Kerry Today on December 22nd, when they will each receive a special award, crafted and sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Ballyferriter.

The closing date for entries is December 16th. You can find more information here.