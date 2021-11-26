Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry listeners invited to nominate local heroes

Nov 26, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry listeners invited to nominate local heroes Radio Kerry listeners invited to nominate local heroes
Share this article

Radio Kerry listeners are invited to nominate their local heroes.

The Kerry Heroes Awards 2021, which are sponsored by Fexco, will honour those who’ve made a special contribution to help those in their communities.

Radio Kerry and Fexco are asking listeners to explain in no more than 500 words why they think someone they know should be honoured.

Advertisement

The eight recipients will be named during Kerry Today on December 22nd, when they will each receive a special award, crafted and sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Ballyferriter.

The closing date for entries is December 16th. You can find more information here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus